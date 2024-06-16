EOS (EOS) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $69.01 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000756 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

