EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,306 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 984,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 142,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 408,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 215,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.