EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.86. The company had a trading volume of 224,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,821. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

