EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $3,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,509. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

