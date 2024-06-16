EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.07 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,485 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. 14,271,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,094,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

