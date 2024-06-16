EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $58.58 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $58,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.47. 747,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,055. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $343.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

