EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,227,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 6,904,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

