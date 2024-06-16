EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 68,678 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,678 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 15.73% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $40,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSCP. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 42,276 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. 71,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $423.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.