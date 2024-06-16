EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 744 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ETN traded down $9.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,370. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $189.26 and a one year high of $345.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

