EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.5 %

LULU traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $306.01. 1,472,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.67. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

