EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,203. The stock has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

