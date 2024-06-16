EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,140 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $72,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

