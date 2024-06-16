Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth about $30,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

