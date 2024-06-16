Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cargojet Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Cormark raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%.
Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.
In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
