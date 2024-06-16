Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,302. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

