ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.14

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $163.62 million and approximately $149.67 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 39% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,059.46 or 0.99926613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012697 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00090743 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.14726957 USD and is up 11.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $29,459.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

