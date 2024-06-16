Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 1.7 %

ESP opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

