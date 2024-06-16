Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $25.40 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $103.40 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $25.40 or 0.00038423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,091.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.68 or 0.00649971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00120487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.71 or 0.00262769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00074637 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,537,744 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

