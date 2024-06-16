Ethereum Classic Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.48 or 0.00038283 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $93.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,551.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.18 or 0.00643377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00118449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.00266990 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00074257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,546,726 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.