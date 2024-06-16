Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Everi by 30.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $7.94 on Friday. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

