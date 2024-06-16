Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after buying an additional 4,073,959 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,088,000 after buying an additional 3,187,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,759,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 315,875 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

