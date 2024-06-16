F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

FNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FNB opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 12.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

