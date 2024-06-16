Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FMAO opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.