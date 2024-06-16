First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 25th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $30.02 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

