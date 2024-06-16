Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

FI stock opened at $148.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day moving average of $145.83.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,850,195. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 637.2% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

