Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Five Below worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $68,825,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Five Below by 119.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Advent International L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 68.9% during the third quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 343,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,238,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 116,848 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.88. 2,400,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,790. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

