Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 49.2% in May

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 211.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 364.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.30. 17,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

