Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 47.6% in May

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,425,800 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 966,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,258.0 days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF remained flat at $14.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

