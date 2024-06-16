Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 47.6% in May

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,425,800 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 966,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,258.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FGETF remained flat at $14.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
