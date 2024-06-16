Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,952 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,456,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,943,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average of $170.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

