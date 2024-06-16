Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $414,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 6,505,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694,147. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.