Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 5,280,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,635. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

