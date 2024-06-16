Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $3.58 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.08. 491,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.