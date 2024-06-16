Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,799. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $92.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.