Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,250 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,859. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

