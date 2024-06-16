Fortis Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.6% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $93.39. 7,426,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.