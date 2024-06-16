Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys 570 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DUK traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $102.36. 2,668,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

