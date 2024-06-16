Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 254,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,493. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

