Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

