Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $151.08. 491,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,801. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $151.19. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.