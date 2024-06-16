Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $60.18 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 604,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,182,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,174,000 after buying an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,298,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99,646 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 142,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after acquiring an additional 173,517 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 96,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BILS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. 165,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,760. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

