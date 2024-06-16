FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.05.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

