FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Buys $231,646.80 in Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 50,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $231,646.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FutureFuel Price Performance

FutureFuel stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

