FY2024 EPS Estimates for QuantaSing Group Limited Lowered by Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for QuantaSing Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for QuantaSing Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for QuantaSing Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.68 million.

NASDAQ QSG opened at $1.57 on Friday. QuantaSing Group has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of QuantaSing Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

