FY2026 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $15.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.96. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $341.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. Pool has a one year low of $308.45 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

