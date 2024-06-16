G999 Price Tops $0.0005 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00044794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

