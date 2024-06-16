GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $798.95 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. GateToken has a market cap of $798.95 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0% against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $8.57 or 0.00012877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,203,784 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,209,082.79640538 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.46884007 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,784,716.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

