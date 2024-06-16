GB Group (LON:GBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 395 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

GB Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 357 ($4.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £851.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.41, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.55.

GB Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. GB Group’s payout ratio is -579.71%.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

