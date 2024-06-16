GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.33.

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.4 %

GEV opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.09. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $182.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

