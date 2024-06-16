General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

