Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,451 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 148.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,800,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 356,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,094. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

